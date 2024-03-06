Charter CEO Chris Winfrey Dismisses FWA as 'Cell Phone Internet'

Charter Communications CEO Christopher Winfrey came out swinging against cable's fast-emerging fixed wireless access competition at a Morgan Stanley investor conference Wednesday, repeatedly calling the technology an "inferior product" and labeling it several times as "cell phone internet."

"That's what it is -- cell phone internet," Winfrey declared repeatedly, noting the cable industry "needs to do a better job of marketing" against its fast-rising wireless competitors. (You can access a replay of Winfrey's Morgan Stanley appearance here.)

"We need to articulate to the customer that the reason you're getting that incrementally low price point [on FWA] is because you're overpaying on your wireless line," he explained.

After launching their respective FWA platforms in 2021, T-Mobile and Verizon have come to dominate customer additions for home internet service.

"We're in a lull right now from a net adds perspective," Winfrey said, noting that consumers are moving less and that there's still a hangover from the massive uptake of high-speed internet service during the pandemic.

And there's new competition from FWA.

"Any time you have a new competitor inside a marketplace, you're going to see disruption," Winfrey said.

Meanwhile, the Charter CEO was also asked about the so-called "Spulo" joint streaming venture announced recently by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. discovery.

"We don't have a lot of the details, and I'm not sure the deal is final, but whether its 60% or 65% of sports content, I'm not sure it scratches the itch of the sports fanatic," Winfrey said.

In any case, he added, "You have three of the largest programmers who have decided that genre-based packaging is the way to go. I agree with that. We've been saying that for several decades. And when you step back, it's an admission from programmers that that's the way to go ... And I fully expect that we'll have the ability to distribute content in the same way."