Charter, CBS Reach Multi-Year Carriage Deal

Charter Communications said it has reached a new multi-year carriage deal with CBS that includes retransmission consent of CBS-owned stations across the country and entertainment and sports channels like Showtime, Smithsonian Channel and CBS Sports Network.

The agreement also includes TV Everywhere and video-on-demand availability of programming from CBS and Showtime to Spectrum subscribers in Charter markets across the country. Charter now has rights to live authenticated streaming on CBS.com, the CBS app and Charter’s authenticated platform.

“We are very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with Charter, which clearly recognizes the value CBS’ industry-leading content brings to their viewers throughout the country,” said CBS chief operating officer Joseph Ianniello in a statement. “This latest deal once again helps us achieve our Company’s economic and strategic goals, while delivering must-have content to viewers live and on demand whenever and wherever they want.”

CBS-owned stations in Charter markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston and Minneapolis-St. Paul, and CBS-owned The CW affiliates in Tampa and Atlanta, will continue to be distributed to Spectrum subscribers.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with CBS that reflects the importance and breadth of Charter’s distribution and provides us expanded rights to provide our customers increased access to CBS’ content both inside and, now for the first time, outside the home as well,” said Charter EVP of Programming Acquisition Tom Montemagno in a statement.