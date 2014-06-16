Charter Bumps Entry-Level Speed To 100-Meg In St. Louis

Charter Communications confirmed Monday that it has raised its entry-level broadband tier from 30 Mbps (downstream) to 100 Mbps as part of its all-digital “Charter Spectrum” upgrade in St. Louis.

“Charter is raising our entry-level Internet speeds at no additional cost – to the benefit of the vast majority of customers,” Tom Rutledge, Charter’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “That strategy differs from other providers who boast top tier Internet speeds that are either priced at a premium or have limited availability, and provides our customers with tremendous value in a simple set of products.”

DSL Reportsnoted last week that Charter is also bumping its existing 100 Mbps customers in St. Louis to 120 Mbps at no additional charge.

