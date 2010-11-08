Charter Brings VOD Under One Roof
Charter Communications has enlisted Ascent Media to manage
video-on-demand distribution to about 30 headends across the U.S., using
a centralized VOD architecture.
Under the terms of the multiyear
contract, Ascent is handling the ingest of VOD assets to a central disk
farm at Charter's St. Louis headquarters and then verifies delivery of
the content to each of the MSO's local markets. At any one time, there
are approximately 9,000 titles in the system.
"Ascent Media's VOD
solutions give us more control over the digital flow of our on demand
library and provide the groundwork to expand choices for our customers,"
Doug Ike, Charter's vice president of advanced video and applications
engineering and development, said in a statement. "This new centralized
architecture simplifies the tracking of our digital assets and makes VOD
delivery more efficient and provides more choice and value for our
customers."
