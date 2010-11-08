Charter Brings VOD Under One Roof

Charter Communications has enlisted Ascent Media to manage

video-on-demand distribution to about 30 headends across the U.S., using

a centralized VOD architecture.

Under the terms of the multiyear

contract, Ascent is handling the ingest of VOD assets to a central disk

farm at Charter's St. Louis headquarters and then verifies delivery of

the content to each of the MSO's local markets. At any one time, there

are approximately 9,000 titles in the system.

"Ascent Media's VOD

solutions give us more control over the digital flow of our on demand

library and provide the groundwork to expand choices for our customers,"

Doug Ike, Charter's vice president of advanced video and applications

engineering and development, said in a statement. "This new centralized

architecture simplifies the tracking of our digital assets and makes VOD

delivery more efficient and provides more choice and value for our

customers."

