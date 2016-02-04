Charter Adds Video Subs in Q4, Year

Charter Communications added 33,000 basic video subscribers in the fourth quarter and ended 2015 with 11,000 more video customers than it started with, the first time that has happened in more than a decade.

Charter has consistently improved its video subscriber performance in the past several quarters and the fourth quarter gain compares to a loss of 3,000 video customers in the prior year. With Charter's results, the top three publicly traded cable operators all have posted video customer gains in the fourth quarter: Time Warner Cable added 54,000 and Comcast announced Wednesday it gained 89,000 video customers. So far only Charter and TWC have reported video-subscriber gains for the full year.

High-speed data customers also grew by 129,000 in Q4 for Charter.

