Charlotte Web

Over the past 20 years, new technologies

have played a signifi cant

role in the successful operations of

NBC News Channel.

Prior to launching the channel

in 1991, Bob Horner, the network’s

president, had run a similar operation

for CBS. “It was an excellent

service, but was New York-based.

What struck me was the relatively

high percentage of our total cost

that went into various kinds of

overhead that did not translate into

content or service for our clients,”

Horner recalls. “So when I made

the proposal to NBC to develop

this operation, we were really

focused on finding a way to get a

maximum percentage of our total

expenses used to create content

and services.”

Fortunately, satellite delivery

methods had advanced to the

point where they were able to set

up shop in 1991 in a relatively lowcost

part of Charlotte. “Ten years

earlier, we wouldn’t have had so

many options,” Horner explains.

“Charlotte has worked out very

well, and I think [it has] allowed us

to make more progress than we

would have been able to make if

we’d been forced to spend more

money on overhead.”

Early on, the operation was one of

the first to embrace digital satellite

transmission, and in 1999 became

“the first organization of our kind

to go into the world of file-based

delivery,” Horner says. “We always

wanted to use technology in a way

that would give us a competitive

advantage so we could put more

money into news and do a better

job of serving our clients.”