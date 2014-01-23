Channel One Selects Elemental Technologies

Elemental Technologies has announced that Russia’s largest broadcaster will be using its Elemental Live systems product to stream the Sochi 2014 Olympics.

The system was delivered to Channel One by Open Technologies, one of Russia’s leading IT suppliers and will process the delivery over IP networks on nine channels of Channel One Olympics programming to set-top boxes, PCs, iPhones, Android-based devices, tablets and smart TVs.

Previously, in 2013, Channel One used Elemental Live for live video processing for the Internet delivery of “Direct Line with President Putin,” a interactive program featuring Vladimir Putin answering questions from Russian citizens.

Separately, Elemental will be demoing products at the CTSB 2014 show Jan. 28-30 at the Moscow Crocus Expo.