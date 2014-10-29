Channel Master Tunes in YouTube
Channel Master, a supplier of DVRs and digital antennas that targets the cord-cutting crowd, said it will soon add YouTube alongside other features to its lineup of subscription-free DVR products.
In addition to YouTube, which will be integrated into Channel Master’s DVR+ program guide next month, the company has also added a DVR feature that enables users to record only the new episodes in a series.
“Our research shows that consumers are increasingly looking for ways to access YouTube content on the TV screen, and the integration as a channel in the DVR+ program guide makes that very easy for our customers, without the need to switch TV inputs or use a mobile device for casting,” Coty Youtsey, president and CEO of Channel Master, said in a statement.
