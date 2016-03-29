Channel Master Adds Newsy to OTT Lineup

Channel Master, the maker of a subscription-free DVR with integrated over-the-air and over-the-top capabilities, said it h ass added Newsy to its OTT lineup.

Under the integration, Newsy, an online news service tailored for millennials ewsy, acquired by E.W. Scripps’s in 2013 for $35 million, appears as a live, linear TV channel via the DVR+ guide.

Channel Master’s DVR+, a product aimed at cord-cutters and consumers who have never had a traditional pay TV subscription, recently integrated Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT-TV service. That came about a year after Channel Master completed the beta phase of its live TV streaming platform and opened it up to content partners. Channel Master currently offers two DVR+ products – a 16 GB version for $249 (that requires a USB external hard drive to enable “full DVR functionality”), and a 1 terabyte model for $399.

