Channel 5 Acquires ‘Under The Dome'

CBS Studios International has sold the exclusive U.K. broadcast rights for "Under the Dome" to Channel 5 in the U.K., which is expected to begin airing the show in the fall.

The U.S. drama is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and is based on Stephen King's best-selling novel.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this unmissable drama event to our viewers later this year," said Katie Keenan, head of acquisitions at Channel, 5 in a statement. "Stephen King, the master of mystery and suspense, transports the viewer into a world of intrigue, drama and action."