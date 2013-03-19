Changhong Adds Flingo to Smart TVs
Consumer electronics manufacturer Changhong is integrating
Flingo's Samba interactive TV platform into its line of smart TVs.
The Samba application identifies live TV shows and then
recommends related online videos and displays a wide variety of additional
information, including social media discussions. It is also capable of
delivering check-ins, tweets, polls, quizzes and information about the show and
has second-screen features.
"The partnership with Flingo allows us to offer
many new content choices at no additional cost to the consumer," noted Wenjun
Yu, marketing director at Changhong in a statement.
