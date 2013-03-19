Changhong Adds Flingo to Smart TVs

Consumer electronics manufacturer Changhong is integrating

Flingo's Samba interactive TV platform into its line of smart TVs.

The Samba application identifies live TV shows and then

recommends related online videos and displays a wide variety of additional

information, including social media discussions. It is also capable of

delivering check-ins, tweets, polls, quizzes and information about the show and

has second-screen features.

"The partnership with Flingo allows us to offer

many new content choices at no additional cost to the consumer," noted Wenjun

Yu, marketing director at Changhong in a statement.