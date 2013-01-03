CES: Zeebox to Add Content Recognition to Second-Screen Apps
Zeebox, the U.K.-based startup whose backers include
Comcast, NBCUniversal and Viacom, plans to integrate Gracenote's Entourage
automatic content recognition system into its TV companion apps to "listen" to
audio and identify programming on the big screen.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies plan to
demo Zeebox featuring Gracenote Entourage next week at the International CES in
Las Vegas.
Zeebox said it will use the Gracenote ACR technology to
identify the program the user is watching, either live or time-shifted, to
automatically provide additional information, votes and polls, tweets, presence
and T-commerce opportunities synchronized with the program being viewed.
Zeebox launched its apps for iOS and Android devices in the
U.S. last fall with
partners including NBCU and HBO. The apps provide enhanced and related
content culled from the Web and provided by TV programmers, social networks and
advertisers as well as e-commerce features.
