CES: Zeebox to Add Content Recognition to Second-Screen Apps

Zeebox, the U.K.-based startup whose backers include

Comcast, NBCUniversal and Viacom, plans to integrate Gracenote's Entourage

automatic content recognition system into its TV companion apps to "listen" to

audio and identify programming on the big screen.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies plan to

demo Zeebox featuring Gracenote Entourage next week at the International CES in

Las Vegas.

Zeebox said it will use the Gracenote ACR technology to

identify the program the user is watching, either live or time-shifted, to

automatically provide additional information, votes and polls, tweets, presence

and T-commerce opportunities synchronized with the program being viewed.

Zeebox launched its apps for iOS and Android devices in the

U.S. last fall with

partners including NBCU and HBO. The apps provide enhanced and related

content culled from the Web and provided by TV programmers, social networks and

advertisers as well as e-commerce features.

