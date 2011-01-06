CES: Yahoo Teams With Cable Nets, Broadcasters On Internet TV
Las Vegas - Yahoo is working with cable
and broadcast programmers and advertisers including ABC, CBS, HSN,
Showtime Networks and Ford to provide enhanced interactive TV features
through broadband-connected television sets and other devices -- cutting
pay-TV providers out of the equation.
The Yahoo initiative, dubbed "broadcast interactivity," is based on
the Yahoo Connected TV platform, which brings Internet-enhanced content
on select TV products. Yahoo is working with consumer-electronics
partners including Broadcom, D-Link, Haier, MediaTek, Sony and Toshiba
to enable the broadcast interactivity pilot on their devices in 2011.
Yahoo plans to launch a pilot program in the first half of 2011, and is
showcasing examples of the broadcast interactivity feature at CES. The
Internet company said three major advertisers -- Ford, Mattel and
Microsoft -- also are planning to work with Yahoo to deliver
interactivity with their TV advertising.
