CES: Yahoo Teams With Cable Nets, Broadcasters On Internet TV

Las Vegas - Yahoo is working with cable

and broadcast programmers and advertisers including ABC, CBS, HSN,

Showtime Networks and Ford to provide enhanced interactive TV features

through broadband-connected television sets and other devices -- cutting

pay-TV providers out of the equation.

The Yahoo initiative, dubbed "broadcast interactivity," is based on

the Yahoo Connected TV platform, which brings Internet-enhanced content

on select TV products. Yahoo is working with consumer-electronics

partners including Broadcom, D-Link, Haier, MediaTek, Sony and Toshiba

to enable the broadcast interactivity pilot on their devices in 2011.

Yahoo plans to launch a pilot program in the first half of 2011, and is

showcasing examples of the broadcast interactivity feature at CES. The

Internet company said three major advertisers -- Ford, Mattel and

Microsoft -- also are planning to work with Yahoo to deliver

interactivity with their TV advertising.

