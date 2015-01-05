CES: Wi-Fi Device Shipments to Eclipse 10 Billion

Sales of certified WiFi sales are set to surpass the 10 billion unit mark this month, the Wi-Fi Alliance said, as it introduced a new tool designed to make it easier for consumers to locate WiFi-certified products. The organization said about 6.5 million Wi-Fi-Certified devices ship each day.

Timing the announcement with this week's International CES in Las Vegas, the Alliance said the tool, dubbed The Wi-Fi Certified Product Finder, shows products that meet the interoperability, security and tech benchmarks required to carry the Wi-Fi Certified logo.

The Wi-Fi Alliance said its industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10% for the next five years, noting that ABI Research indicates that roughly 9.98 billion Wi-Fi devices had been sold worldwide by the end of 2014, and that about 4.5 billion Wi-Fi products are in use today.

