CES: Warpia Unwraps PC-To-TV Wireless Streaming System

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Las Vegas - Source R&D, a technology distribution and logistics firm, is introducing WarpiaTV, a $200 wireless system for streaming Web video and other content -- including from Netflix, YouTube and Amazon -- from personal computers to big-screen HDTVs that includes a motion-detection controller.

The WarpiaTV system includes a wireless motion controller, wireless USB receiver and transmitter and HDMI cable. The product uses TV-optimized browser software and motion-controller technology licensed from Hillcrest Labs.

According to San Jose, Calif.-based Source R&D, the product lets users stream any content from their notebook or PC wirelessly to an HDTV up to 30 feet away in full 1080p HD with stereo audio. The included Wireless Motion Controller provides the ability to control the PC mouse cursor and seven functions including volume, mute and escape. Hillcrest Labs' Freespace lets users move the controller in the air to control on-screen navigation.

