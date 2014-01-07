CES: ViXS Goes Inside Panasonic’s 4K TVs

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Las Vegas – International CES -- ViXS Systems said Panasonic will use its XCode 6403 system-on-chip to power its latest generation 4K TV lineup, claiming it will make the CE giant the first to launch a consumer-ready TV with the ability to decode full Ultra HD content.

ViXS said the XCode 6400 supports High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Main 10 Profile, which supports 10-bit media processing to ensure smooth video and to eliminate “banding” effects, and the ability to display 4K video at a full 60 frames per second. The ViXS chip will be running on Panasonic’s AX800 series 4K TV demos here at the show.

"With highly efficient video compression and vastly improve video quality over standard HD, the Ultra HD 4K market is set to grow exponentially in the next few years and Panasonic plans to be at the forefront of this market growth", said Yuki Kusumi, director of Panasonic’s TV business division, in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.