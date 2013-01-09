CES: Verizon's McAdam Sees Broadcast Video Over LTE in 2014

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas --

Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam said the company is

working on a technology to broadcast live TV over Verizon Wireless' 4G Long

Term Evolution network -- a development he hopes to see as early as next year.

McAdam discussed

the project in a keynote address here at the 2013 International CES that was

devoid of major product announcements or demonstrations.

Broadcasting live

video over LTE, the way television signals are delivered today, rather than in

a unicast fashion where each individual receiver has a separate session could

let the wireless carrier deliver Super Bowl-scale audiences, according to

McAdam.

Click

