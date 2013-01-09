CES: Verizon's McAdam Sees Broadcast Video Over LTE in 2014
CompleteCoverage: CES 2013
Las Vegas --
Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam said the company is
working on a technology to broadcast live TV over Verizon Wireless' 4G Long
Term Evolution network -- a development he hopes to see as early as next year.
McAdam discussed
the project in a keynote address here at the 2013 International CES that was
devoid of major product announcements or demonstrations.
Broadcasting live
video over LTE, the way television signals are delivered today, rather than in
a unicast fashion where each individual receiver has a separate session could
let the wireless carrier deliver Super Bowl-scale audiences, according to
McAdam.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.