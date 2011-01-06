CES: Verizon, Motorola Trot Out iPad Rival
Las Vegas - Far from announcing a
much-rumored deal to offer the iPhone, Verizon chairman and CEO Ivan
Seidenberg used his keynote here at the Consumer Electronics Show to
showcase the Motorola "Xoom" tablet that aims to one-up Apple's popular
iPad.
Motorola Xoom is the first device to use Google's Android 3.0
operating system, code-named Honeycomb, designed for tablets. With a
dual-core processor with each core running at 1 GHz and 10.1-inch
widescreen HD display, the tablet is targeted to take advantage of
Verizon Wireless's recently launched 4G LTE network to let users watch
videos, play games and engage in video chats.
"The capability you had in your PC a few short years ago is now
available in this tablet," said Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha, who
made an appearance to show off the gadget.
