CES: Verizon, Motorola Trot Out iPad Rival

Las Vegas - Far from announcing a

much-rumored deal to offer the iPhone, Verizon chairman and CEO Ivan

Seidenberg used his keynote here at the Consumer Electronics Show to

showcase the Motorola "Xoom" tablet that aims to one-up Apple's popular

iPad.

Motorola Xoom is the first device to use Google's Android 3.0

operating system, code-named Honeycomb, designed for tablets. With a

dual-core processor with each core running at 1 GHz and 10.1-inch

widescreen HD display, the tablet is targeted to take advantage of

Verizon Wireless's recently launched 4G LTE network to let users watch

videos, play games and engage in video chats.

"The capability you had in your PC a few short years ago is now

available in this tablet," said Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha, who

made an appearance to show off the gadget.

