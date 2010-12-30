CES: Verizon To Launch FiOS 'Smart Home' Service

Verizon will debut a home-management service for FiOS next year that

will let customers remotely lock or unlock their doors, check video

cameras, adjust thermostats and power settings, and control lights --

via a smartphone, PC or FiOS TV widget.

Beginning in January, Verizon plans to initiate a pilot program for

Home Monitoring and Control in New Jersey. The telco has yet to

determine locations but the trial will include more than two dozen

homes, spokesman Alberto Canal said.

Verizon expects to commercially launch the service in the first half of 2011; it hasn't announced pricing details.

