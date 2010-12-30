CES: Verizon To Launch FiOS 'Smart Home' Service
Verizon will debut a home-management service for FiOS next year that
will let customers remotely lock or unlock their doors, check video
cameras, adjust thermostats and power settings, and control lights --
via a smartphone, PC or FiOS TV widget.
Beginning in January, Verizon plans to initiate a pilot program for
Home Monitoring and Control in New Jersey. The telco has yet to
determine locations but the trial will include more than two dozen
homes, spokesman Alberto Canal said.
Verizon expects to commercially launch the service in the first half of 2011; it hasn't announced pricing details.
