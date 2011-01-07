CES: Verizon Demos Full HD 3D To Via Panasonic Blu-Ray Player

Las Vegas -- Verizon showed off full HD

3D video -- in contrast to the "frame compatible" 3D currently available

from pay TV providers -- over FiOS TV streaming to a Panasonic Blu-ray

Disc 3D player here at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The telco enabled the demo by porting its interactive program guide

to run on the Panasonic player. The video, a clip of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland,

was delivered with 1080p for both left- and right-eye images.

Frame-compatible 3D delivers half the resolution of HD, by squeezing

both images into one screen.

"Panasonic has always believed that the best way to view 3D is via a

Full HD, 1080p resolution image, but until now the only option available

has been on Blu-ray Disc media," Panasonic chief technology officer

Eisuke Tsuyuzaki said in a statement. "Over Verizon's high-bandwidth

FiOS network, we've now shown that this kind of innovation can be

accomplished by a premium television service like FiOS as well."

