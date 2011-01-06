CES: UltraViolet Targets Go-Live for Mid-2011

The

Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem (DECE), a cross-industry consortium

aiming to build the equivalent of an ATM network for digital

entertainment content, expects its UltraViolet-branded system will be

ready to support commercial services and devices by mid-2011.

UltraViolet

is supposed to let someone buy a piece of digital media once and then

download or stream it to different devices -- such as PCs, connected

TVs, game consoles, smartphones and tablets -- after logging into an

account, similar to the way cash machines authorize bank transactions.

DECE

now has more than 60 members including Comcast, Cox Communications,

CableLabs, Sony, NBC Universal, Best Buy and Netflix. The group

announced that several additional companies have joined in recent

months, including Akamai Technologies, Arris, Arxan Technologies, BSkyB,

Dell, and Fanhattan.

"As a founding member of DECE, we're proud

of the tremendous progress that's been made to expand the ability for

households to view their collections of content across so many current

devices and to provide the platform for future devices yet to come,"

Comcast senior vice president of strategic planning Mark Coblitz said in

a statement.

