CES: TV Execs, CE Players Talk Smart TV Deals

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013





Behind all the hoopla over smart TVs at CES lies a much less

talked about, but potentially very important subject for the TV and consumer

electronics industry: the deal-making involved in getting apps and content onto

those TVs.





The issue has been around for a while, but is increasingly

important because a number of new smart TV models launched at this year's CES

offer unified interfaces (UI) for a wide variety of content. These UIs combine

traditional TV content from multichannel providers and broadcasters onto the

same screen with over-the-top content coming from subscription services like

Netflix, Hulu Plus or Amazon. They also allow users to search through all this

content, making it much easier for viewers to find content alternatives to

established TV brands.





On one side of the smart TV content equation, that makes it

important for programmers and operators to have their brands prominently placed

on the user interface.





On the other side, CE manufacturers face new costs in

delivering this content. They also operate in a very low margin business where

they would welcome addition revenue from apps, advertising or even

subscriptions.





Currently the models for cutting those deals remain very

much in flux, said panelists at the "Smart TV Content: Three Things You Need to

Know to Make a Deal" session at CES.





Jeffrey Liebenson, founder of Liebenson Law, who has

been involved in a number of deals for content on the smart TV platform, said

that the deals vary widely. For paid downloads, there is typically a 70/30

split, much like iTunes, with the smart TV manufacturer getting 30%.





But for other apps, things can get more complicated, he said.

A developer may have a 30/70 revenue share with a content owner. "When it comes

to putting the app on TV, the developer has only 30% and he can't share all of

that," Liebenson said. "So there has to be a discussion," where a number of

factors are weighed, including the value of the content to the smart TV

platform.





Another area of negotiation is the data being generated by

usage of the content. This can be particularly valuable to the smart TV

platform because that data would help it make recommendations for other types

of content or potentially deliver targeted ads based on the viewer's habits.





But in many cases, the content owner wants control of the

data. "This is an area where the deal-making is very much in flux," he said.





Deals between smart TV platforms and multichannel operators

and programmers are another important area.





Cable, satellite and telco multichannel providers have

increasingly been working with CE manufacturers to make their content available

on a smart TV or a streaming media device.





Comcast, Time Warner Cable and other operators have

announced plans allow its subscribers to access content on smart TVs via their

TV everywhere apps over the last year.





Matthew Durgin, director of smart TV content, LG Electronics,

noted during the panel that they have done a deal with Verizon FiOS to make 75

channels available to the telco's multichannel providers.





The migration of TV everywhere or authenticated apps to the

smart TV platform "is a very important development," said Ashwin Navin, cofounder

and CEO of Flingo, which has developed over 75 smart TV apps for major TV

companies.





One recent example of this trend occurred earlier in CES, he

said, when Roku announced that a deal with Time Warner Cable that would allow

authenticated subscribers to access content via the Roku streaming devices.





Smart TV manufacturers on the panel declined to be specific

about how those deals were being put together when asked if these deal might

involve cash payments for the apps placement or if multichannel operators might

agree to a revenue share or fee for new subscribers.





Some over-the-top subscription services like Netflix already

pay smart TV manufacturers either a fee or a revenue share for new subscribers

in exchange for getting their app on the platform.





Speaking more generally about the deals, LG's Durgin said

that "in every negotiation, there is a way to find value for both sides" and

that "cable has a lot of gain" in those deals because it "is very expensive for

them" to roll trucks and put set-top boxes into a home or a new room of the

home.





Another important area in smart TV deal-making is rights for

cable programming.





Smart TV platforms could focus on TV everywhere apps and

become "an authenticated platform, which is what the cable system like you to

be," Liebenson said. "But that cuts against being source of all programming."





Getting cable programming can, however, be difficult because

of the long-term deals operators have cut with programmers. "There is a big tug

of war in recent years between the operators and the companies that want to go

over-the-top and make their content available outside the cable network," said

Liebenson. "Cable wants to preserve their position so if they are negotiating

with a major programmer like ESPN and Turner, they will want to say `you can

only do your deals with us and not license to over-the-top.' But if you're a

programmer, you want as wide a distribution as possible."





He expects more content will move to over-the-top platforms

but notes that "right now, everyone is feeling their way."