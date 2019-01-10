CES: Top Execs Make Bets on Advanced Advertising

At the Consumer Electronics Show, top executives from TV networks companies, media agencies and marketers gathered to talk about how to take advantage of new technologies to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of their video advertising.

In a series of interviews conducted by B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette, in partnership with VideoAmp, topics included data, measurement, currency, targeting and attribution.

Watch the interviews below.

Kelly Abcarian, senior VP, product leadership, Nielsen

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQZXA1K9PsI[/embed]

Claudio Marcus, general manager, data platform, FreeWheel

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-wco2RMZgo[/embed]

Jonathan Steuer, chief research officer, Omnicom

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOXS1FzZ_Qo[/embed]