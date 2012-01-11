CES: TiVo's Rogers: AT&T Payments Could Reach $300 Million
Las Vegas - TiVo president and CEO Tom Rogers said AT&T could end up paying about $300 million to his company if the telco's U-verse TV service continues adding DVR subscribers, which would be $85 million on top of the minimum the telco agreed to pay under a patent-lawsuit settlement.
"A year ago, [analysts] were asking, 'Is your [intellectual property] enforceable and valuable?'" Rogers said in an interview. "We are now within people's ability to see how profitability can be reached."
Here at CES, TiVo is showing a prototype of an adapter for its DVRs that transcodes up to four streams of video -- including both live TV and DVR content -- and delivers those wirelessly to iPads and other devices.
