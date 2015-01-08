CES: TiVo’s Over-The-Air Model Goes National

You can remove the “limited edition” label from TiVo’s recently introduced Roamio OTA DVR, a model that is targeted at cord-cutters and consumers who have never taken a traditional pay-TV package.

Following last fall’s debut of the model, TiVo announced Wednesday that it has rolled out the $49.99 model on a nationwide basis. Users of the broadband-connected Roamio OTA, a device that does not come with a slot for a CableCARD but does work with digital antennas and supports an array of OTT video, are also subject to a $14.99 per month service fee for the underpinning TiVo service.

The TiVo Roamio OTA is equipped with 500 Gigabytes of storage, four tuners, is compatible with the TiVo Stream video-transcoding sidecar and also supports TiVo’s new OnePass feature.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.