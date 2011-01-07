CES: TiVo Expects DirecTV HD DVR This Year

Las Vegas - More

than a year behind schedule, the TiVo-based HD digital video recorder

for DirecTV will launch sometime in 2011 -- a development the DVR

company is hoping will help it stop the tide of subscriber losses.The

development of the DirecTV box, which runs on a Thomson hardware

platform, has "taken longer than we expected for a variety of reasons,"

said Naveen Chopra, TiVo senior vice president of corporate development

and strategy.

TiVo has been steadily losing customers over the

past three years. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2010, the company had

2.27 million subscribers, down from 2.74 million a year earlier.

The

company expects the distribution deals with DirecTV, as well as RCN,

Suddenlink Communications, Virgin Media in the U.K. and other operators

to start to show meaningful growth in 2011, according to Chopra. TiVo

also has an agreement with Cox Communications, which is supporting

retail DVRs with its VOD service.

