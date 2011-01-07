CES: TiVo Expects DirecTV HD DVR This Year
Las Vegas - More
than a year behind schedule, the TiVo-based HD digital video recorder
for DirecTV will launch sometime in 2011 -- a development the DVR
company is hoping will help it stop the tide of subscriber losses.The
development of the DirecTV box, which runs on a Thomson hardware
platform, has "taken longer than we expected for a variety of reasons,"
said Naveen Chopra, TiVo senior vice president of corporate development
and strategy.
TiVo has been steadily losing customers over the
past three years. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2010, the company had
2.27 million subscribers, down from 2.74 million a year earlier.
The
company expects the distribution deals with DirecTV, as well as RCN,
Suddenlink Communications, Virgin Media in the U.K. and other operators
to start to show meaningful growth in 2011, according to Chopra. TiVo
also has an agreement with Cox Communications, which is supporting
retail DVRs with its VOD service.
