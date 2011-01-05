CES: Technicolor Licenses SeaChange Tru2Way Software
Las Vegas - Tru2way has failed to take off in retail TV products, but it's alive and well among cable technology suppliers.
SeaChange International on Wednesday announced an agreement with
Technicolor, which plans to integrate SeaChange's VividLogic Tru2way
software stack to its next-generation digital set-top boxes in 2011.
Technicolor will use Tru2way with Intel's Atom CE4200 media
processors to enable North American cable operators to roll out advanced
set-tops with interactive TV applications and high-speed DOCSIS 3.0
support.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.