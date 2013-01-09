CES: Studio Execs Bullish on Digital Growth

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013





Studio were very optimistic about the prospects of their

digital distribution business, noting that digital revenues were finally

beginning to replace the lost revenue from DVDs, Blu-ray and physical media in

recent years.





Mike Dunn, worldwide president at Twentieth Century Fox Home

Entertainment, said that "we are at very critical point. It looks like a

renaissance period," thanks the huge number of CE devices connected to the Internet

that are capable of receiving video.





Even better, he and other studio executives said that they

had not seen any cannibalization of their physical media sales by releasing

some titles early for digital purchase at a price under $15.





"In the first three or four we haven't see any

cannibalization," Dunn added, noting that the early releases in digital helped

them attract new buyers. "13% hadn't been in digital before and 17% who

purchased had only been renters," he noted.





"It is like Alabama right now in the first quarter against

Notre Dame," he quipped, during the "Conquering the Film Distribution Maze"

panel at the Variety Entertainment Summits at CES. The panel was moderated by

Deborah Bothun, U.S. advisory leader for PricewaterhouseCooper's entertainment,

media and communications practice.





David Bishop, worldwide president, Sony Pictures Home

Entertainment, said that they had released about 20 titles for early digital

purchase and "had not seen any cannibalization."





"It is a very exciting time right now," said Thomas Gewecke,

president of Warner Bros. Digital Distribution. "[2012] was the first year

where we have seen digital really make up for changes in physical sell through."







The fact that digital distribution had not been making up

for sales of physical media has in recent years created a number of concerns about

the future of the major studios, who had been so reliant on DVDs for funding

new films.





Looking forward Gewecke also pointed to the growth in the

UltraViolet initiative as providing additional grounds for optimism.





He said that the effort, which allows consumers to access

digital copies of disks they've purchases on multiple devices via the cloud,

has already attracted over 9 million users.





Studio executives expected that number to grow as the year

goes on, thanks to increased promotional efforts. During CES, the studios

announced promotional alliances with CE manufacturers that would make 10 titles

available for free to people who purchased certain new TVs or Blu-ray players.





Studio executives also stressed that digital distribution is

providing them with a huge amount of information about consumer habits that

would be important in marketing and helping consumers discover new titles.