CES: STMicro To Demo DOCSIS 3.1, RDK-B

STMicroelectronics is getting serious about the cable business.

The chipmaker announced Monday that it will preview a DOCSIS 3.1-based platform at this week’s International CES in Las Vegas, showing off a “live demonstration” of a next-gen cable broadband platform that’s built to support speeds of up to 10 Gbps downstream and 2 Gbps upstream. STMicro said the D3.1 demo will be run over standard coax with an unnamed third-party cable modem termination system (CMTS) over a single 96 MHz-wide channel using OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) modulation with sub-carrier modulated in 4096QAM, and upstream communication via a 80 MHz-wide channel modulated in 1024QAM.

STMicro said it will also show the integration of a RDK-B stack, an emerging version of the Reference Design Kit that will support cable broadband gateways. The original version of the RDK, a preintegrated software stack being managed by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Liberty Global, was designed for hybrid QAM/IP and IP-only video devices.

