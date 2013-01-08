CES: Sprint Agrees to Make Some Phones FM Radio Receivers

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Sprint says it has come to "preliminary

arrangement" with the radio industry to enable an FM radio chip in some

Android and Windows smartphones.

Currently, radio stations can be streamed over phones, but

this would allow the phones to receive over-the-air broadcasts, something

broadcasters have been pushing for both radio and digital TV.

Sprint made the announcement in association with the

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

"FM radio could be delivered through the NextRadio tuner

application or other radio apps or services," said Sprint in announcing the

agreement. "This announcement marks the first time a U.S. wireless carrier

would offer the ability to access local FM radio on a broad array of its

devices."

"I commend Sprint and the radio industry for reaching

an agreement to enable more mobile phones to receive FM broadcasts," said

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, who is in Las Vegas for CES. "The ability

to receive FM broadcasts on mobile phones can give American consumers another

way to access critical information during emergencies."

"This opportunity combines the strengths of the Sprint

network with the impact of America's radio stations," said National

Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith in a statement. "It is

the type of business-to-business partnership that recognizes the unique

strengths of the wireless networks and the radio industry and provides services

that are so important to the American people."