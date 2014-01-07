CES: Sony Plans Subscription Gaming Service

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Sony CEO and president Kazuo Hirai (pictured) used his opening keynote at CES Tuesday to announce the launch of a new subscription gaming service and plans to begin testing a U.S. video service later this year.

Sony executives provided no details on specific content partners for the long-rumored service or pricing, but Sony said it would include live TV, on demand and DVR content.

In announcing its plans, Sony said that it had some 70 million Internet-connected devices in U.S. homes and about 25 million PlayStation devices, an installed base that would put them among the top 25 cable operators in the U.S.

The subscription gaming service meanwhile will begin testing in January and will launch in the summer of this year.