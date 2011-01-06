CES: Sony Plans IPTV Hookup With Time Warner Cable
Time
Warner Cable will deliver its entire video programming lineup to
customers with Sony's Internet-connected Bravia HDTVs this year, the
consumer-electronics giant announced at the Consumer Electronics Show.
TWC
customers with certain broadband-connected Bravia TVs will be able to
access programming, delivered over Internet protocol, "without the need
for a set-top," Phil Molyneux, president of Sony Electronics USA, said
at a press conference Wednesday.
Molyneux thanked Time Warner
Cable chairman, president and CEO Glenn Britt -- who was at the event
but didn't make a presentation -- for his help on the initiative.
