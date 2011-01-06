CES: Sony Plans IPTV Hookup With Time Warner Cable

Complete Coverage: CES 2011

Time

Warner Cable will deliver its entire video programming lineup to

customers with Sony's Internet-connected Bravia HDTVs this year, the

consumer-electronics giant announced at the Consumer Electronics Show.

TWC

customers with certain broadband-connected Bravia TVs will be able to

access programming, delivered over Internet protocol, "without the need

for a set-top," Phil Molyneux, president of Sony Electronics USA, said

at a press conference Wednesday.

Molyneux thanked Time Warner

Cable chairman, president and CEO Glenn Britt -- who was at the event

but didn't make a presentation -- for his help on the initiative.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com