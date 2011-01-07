CES: Sling Teams With Verizon Wireless for TV Over 4G
Las
Vegas - Sling Media will offer a subscription service, to be available
on select 4G smartphones on Verizon Wireless's 4G LTE broadband network,
that will let users watch TV on the go.
The
subscription service provides a Slingbox, which connects to an existing
set-top box, the SlingPlayer mobile application and networking
accessories. Sling Media, a unit of EchoStar, said it will announce
pricing later in the year when Verizon launches the service.
"With
significantly increased speeds and reduced latency, the Verizon
Wireless 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network provides an ideal environment
for a fantastic Sling viewing experience with great video quality,"
Sling Media senior vice president and general manager John Gilmore said
in announcing the partnership. "Sling's subscription offering is a new,
easy way for consumers to start enjoying their home TV wirelessly, with
one monthly bill from Verizon and without a long term contract for the
Sling app."
Verizon
Wireless customers will be able to sign up for the offer through V CAST
Apps, the carrier's mobile storefront, beginning later this year.
