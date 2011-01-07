CES: Sling Teams With Verizon Wireless for TV Over 4G

Las

Vegas - Sling Media will offer a subscription service, to be available

on select 4G smartphones on Verizon Wireless's 4G LTE broadband network,

that will let users watch TV on the go.

The

subscription service provides a Slingbox, which connects to an existing

set-top box, the SlingPlayer mobile application and networking

accessories. Sling Media, a unit of EchoStar, said it will announce

pricing later in the year when Verizon launches the service.

"With

significantly increased speeds and reduced latency, the Verizon

Wireless 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network provides an ideal environment

for a fantastic Sling viewing experience with great video quality,"

Sling Media senior vice president and general manager John Gilmore said

in announcing the partnership. "Sling's subscription offering is a new,

easy way for consumers to start enjoying their home TV wirelessly, with

one monthly bill from Verizon and without a long term contract for the

Sling app."

Verizon

Wireless customers will be able to sign up for the offer through V CAST

Apps, the carrier's mobile storefront, beginning later this year.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com