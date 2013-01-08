CES: Shull: Dish Looking to Expand 'Mini Packages' of Channels
CompleteCoverage: CES 2013
Las Vegas --
While Dish Network isn't charting a course toward full a la carte TV pricing,
the satellite operator is planning to introduce more "mini packages" of
thematically grouped channels similar to those it offers today to manage
programming costs, according to senior VP of programming David
Shull.
"We think that's
the answer to the bundling conundrum the industry is facing," Shull said in an
interview here at the 2013 International CES.
Dish is
evaluating migrating channels out of core TV packages and into add-on tiers.
Shull said areas the operator is looking at include music and urban networks.
"If 70% or 80% of subscribers aren't watching a network it doesn't make sense
to keep it" on a core tier, he said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.