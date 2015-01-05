CES: Sharp Unveils $750 4K Set

In an early example of how manufacturers will be pushing down the price of UltraHD or 4K sets at this year’s CES, Sharp announced its new line-up of 4K sets, including a 43 inch set that will retail for only $750.

Sharp also highlighted a number of improvements to LCD display technologies. These included a free-form display, which doesn’t have to be square or rectangular. That could open up development of round or irregularly shaped displays for cars.

It also displayed a “Beyond 4K” set that uses a number of technologies to split existing pixels on a 4K panel to increase resolution by 167%, bringing it close but not quite up to the level of 8K screens that offer twice the resolution of 4K sets.

The “Beyond 4K” set also features a much wider color gamut and HDR to improve overall picture quality.

The conference also provided some evidence that Google’s second attempt to gain some traction in the TV set business may become successful. Many of Sharp’s new 4K sets will adopt the Android TV platforms.