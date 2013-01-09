CES: Second-Screen Apps Central to Multiplatform Efforts

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013





Executives from a number of major programmers and studios

stressed the growing importance of second-screen applications and experiences

for their multiplatform strategies during various Digital Hollywood sessions at

CES.





"I would say the biggest shift in the last two years is that

the [second-screen] experience used to be layered on to the program as an aftereffect,"

said David Anderson, senior VP and head of digital at Shine America. "But now

when we go into a network pitching a show, we go in there with components that

might be a creative fit...We view them as part of show."





Renee Plato, senior VP of digital distribution at Univision,

agreed, noting that they have to offer a "360 degree experience."





"There are some viewers who want a laidback experience and then

there are others who want to be very interactive," she said. "They're using

Facebook and tweeting while watching. But I don't think you can do just one or

the other....The overall experience needs to be a 360 degree experience that

plugs into consumer behavior."





"We are working hard to provide a connected experience,"

added Balaji Gopinath, VP of emerging technology at Turner Broadcasting, during

a separate Digital Hollywood panel. "We are spending a lot of time thinking

about how we can monetize this. How can we get consumers engaged and how does

content need to change across platforms?"





These efforts have even moved into the DVD and Blu-ray

world. Jim Underwood, executive VP of worldwide digital and commercial strategy

at Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, said that they had released some Blu-rays

with second-screen experiences for the tablet.





But the applications work better with some types of content

than others and require different approaches depending on the show, said John

Penney, executive VP of strategy and business development, Starz Entertainment.





Funding the development of those applications is still

difficult, Plato and others noted.





"The big challenge for us is how do we pay for it?" said

Beth Clearfield, senior VP of digital and media and business development at BBC

Worldwide.





Finding a way to fund those second-screen applications is

particularly important, she said, because they provide a great way to engage

viewers while the show is on the air and are also important for building and

maintaining interest when the show is off air.





"We work with advertisers...but we don't always know when or

how we can make money," she added.





The growing importance of these applications makes it

essential to overcome the business problem, Anderson said, adding that they

expected "the network and advertising sponsors" to be involved.





"It is not question of who will pay for it. It is something

we have to do because it is so necessary to attract audiences," he said.





Pam Schechter, VP of business affairs, digital cable

entertainment at NBCUniversal, said that they would increasingly be working

with Zeebox, a social TV company that provides additional content and ads

synchronized with programs users are watching. Last year, NBCU and Comcast were

among several companies that took a stake in Zeebox.





"We are interested in creating second-screen content by

working with the creators and planning" right from the beginning, she said.

"Synchronization will be a big play for NBCU."





Early on, a number of companies had developed second-screen

apps for individual shows, but a number of executives said that they expected

those efforts to be increasingly done on a network level.





Univision's Plato said that they are now offering synchronized

content "not on a show-by-show basis but for the whole network," as part of

their UVideos platform. "It is really part of our DNA now."





"I don't think that individual shows have the ability to

carry second-screen [efforts]," Shine America's Anderson said. "The numbers

just aren't there. I think you will see a more robust network approach

developing this year."





Anderson and others also stressed that the applications had

to be compelling. "You can't just throw up some trivia and some biographical

information and expect viewers to find that compelling," he said.





The Univision UVideos platform was designed for

authenticated TV Everywhere delivery of content.





Other executives said that these applications are

increasingly being built into the cable, satellite and telco multichannel

infrastructure.





During CES AT&T, Dish and Cox all announced new second-screen

applications.





Sachin Sathaye, senior marketing manager, service provider

video at Cisco, said that they were working with Cox and other operators on

improved second screen applications that make it easier to search, access and

interact with content. "Creating experiences that are intuitive, synchronized

and social" are increasingly important to the TV everywhere strategies of

operators, he said.





Robert Leighton, senior VP of programming, at Liberty

Global Inc., said that these TV Everywhere efforts were extremely important

for operators as a subscriber retention tool. But the company was surprised to

find that about 90% of the usage was for live TV, not on-demand content, he

noted.





He also stressed that operators have to be careful about bringing

in over-the-top content. "It is a tricky balance," he noted, adding later that

"the last thing we want to do is be in the position of just selling bandwidth."





These second-screen applications would also become more

important at mobile data traffic grows. Cisco, for example, projects that by

2016, 71% of the global mobile data traffic will be video and that this traffic

will explode as tablets become more prevalent. "By 2016, tablets will generate

two times the data that global handsets do," Sathaye said.