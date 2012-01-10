CES: SeaChange Fuels Up Hybrid Gateways Software

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Las Vegas - SeaChange International is unveiling the Nucleus Hybrid Gateway software, which the vendor is pitching as an engine for cable operators to power up next-generation multiscreen, whole-home DVR and Web-based content services.

Last month, SeaChange announced a "significant home gateway software licensing transaction" with a large U.S. operator. That came after the vendor confirmed last fall that it was working with Charter Communications to test "next-generation home gateway software."

Nucleus connects SeaChange's Adrenalin back-office with the Nitro user interface, and enables DLNA connectivity to consumer-electronics devices such as PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs. The software also let MSOs build apps for using smartphones as remote controls.

