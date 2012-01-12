CES: Samsung Plugs Into Pay TV Services

Complete Coverage: CES 2012

Las Vegas - Samsung Electronics is working with four providers -- Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS TV and DirecTV -- to pipe their video services directly into its "smart TVs."

At its booth here at CES, Samsung is demonstrating pre-release versions of each the services, which are scheduled to be available through its TVs later this year.

Comcast and TWC are delivering on-demand content through the Samsung sets. Verizon is providing 26 live TV channels -- the same lineup that is available through the Xbox 360 game console now -- as well as VOD; a representative said the service will be available "very soon."

