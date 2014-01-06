CES: Samba TV Lands on Toshiba Smart TVs

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

As part of an effort to provide users with a better multiscreen experience, Toshiba is adding the Samba TV platform to its new smart TVs.

The Samba TV software allows users to synch content between the TVs and other devices so they can better interact with content related to TV programming or movies and access additional content, explains Ashwin Navin, cofounder and CEO of Samba TV.

The first Samba-enabled Toshiba TVs are expected to hit the market in the second quarter of 2014, with additional units becoming available throughout 2014.

The companies will be demoing the technology during CES in Samba's booth in the Venetian Ballroom.

"Our strategic relationship with Samba allows us to not only offer a seamless, interactive experience, but also bring additional content to our customers," said Scott Ramirez, VP of product marketing and development at Toshiba America Information Systems, Digital Products Division in a statement.