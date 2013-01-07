CES: Rovi Unveils HEVC Plans

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

In the run-up to the start of CES, Rovi Corporation has

outlined its development program for the adoption of the new HEVC compression

system, which is designed to significantly reduce storage and bandwidth costs

while delivering the high-quality video.

The program will include a range of Rovi product updates and

launches. These include new MainConcept encoding SDKs and an update to DivX

device certification that will allow companies to introduce products supporting

HEVC.

HEVC is the successor to H.264 compression and will be

important for the development and distribution of Ultra HD and other higher

resolution video formats.

The rollout of HEVC-enabled solutions is planned to begin

early this year shortly after the standard is ratified, Rovi reported.

The first Rovi HEVC solution will be a new MainConcept SDK

offering professional HEVC encoding for developers serving the broadcast,

professional content creation, mobile and consumer industries.

Beginning in the second half of 2013, Rovi then plans to

introduce HEVC support in its video delivery and playback solutions including

its DivX products and technologies.

"As with H.264, Rovi will release core video encoding and

decoding solutions that will be the foundation of a successful HEVC rollout and

enable our customers to save money while enhancing the quality of the video

services they offer," said Matt Milne, executive VP, worldwide sales and

marketing, Rovi Corp., in a statement. "We see HEVC as a huge step, enabling

the industry to cost effectively transition more content to high definition

formats and, eventually, 4K."

Separately, Rovi announced that its DivX digital rights

management used in Rovi's adapting streaming format, DivX Plus Streaming, has

been approved by the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem (DECE) for

streaming use within the UltraViolet ecosystem.

DivX Plus Streaming dynamically adjusts streams to help

deliver maximum visual quality based on available bandwidth and offers such

features as support for 1080p, subtitles, multiple language tracks, and

trick-play functions for smooth fast forward and rewind.