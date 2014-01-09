CES: Rovi Brings Smarts To DTAs

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Las Vegas – International CES – Rovi said it’s offering some key, new functionality to digital transport adapters (DTAs) with the launch of video guides that can run on standard- and high-definition versions of the simple, one-way digital-to-analog channel zappers.

DTAs have become an important tool for MSOs as they trim down or eliminate their analog video tiers and reclaim that spectrum for use towards more linear digital TV, video-on-demand and channels that can be applied to their DOCSIS 3.0-powered broadband platforms. Comcast, for example, has leaned heavily on DTAs for Project Cavalry, it’s all-digital initiative.

The vendor said the Rovi DTA Guide allows tuning directly from the program grid, supports parental controls, and allows users to set language options. Rovi, which is providing private demos of its new DTA wares here this week, expects to launch the product broadly in North America in “early 2014.”

