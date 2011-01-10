CES: Rough Count Tallies 140,000 Attendees for 2011 Confab

Click here for complete coverage of CES 2011

than 140,000 people descended onto Las Vegas for the 2011 International

Consumer Electronics Show from Jan. 6-9, according to the Consumer

Electronics Association, which produces the world's biggest

consumer-technology tradeshow. That's up at least 10.5% from the 126,641 attendees at the 2010 CES.

CEA

also said more than 2,700 technology companies exhibited at the 2011

CES. In addition, the show attracted a record 30,000 international

attendees and 22 top CEOs participating in keynotes, including Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt.

Other

data points, per CEA: More than 80 tablets were launched at the show,

and Twitter users posted more than 158,000 CES-related tweets since

Monday, Jan. 3.

