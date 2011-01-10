CES: Rough Count Tallies 140,000 Attendees for 2011 Confab
Click here for complete coverage of CES 2011
More
than 140,000 people descended onto Las Vegas for the 2011 International
Consumer Electronics Show from Jan. 6-9, according to the Consumer
Electronics Association, which produces the world's biggest
consumer-technology tradeshow. That's up at least 10.5% from the 126,641 attendees at the 2010 CES.
CEA
also said more than 2,700 technology companies exhibited at the 2011
CES. In addition, the show attracted a record 30,000 international
attendees and 22 top CEOs participating in keynotes, including Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt.
Other
data points, per CEA: More than 80 tablets were launched at the show,
and Twitter users posted more than 158,000 CES-related tweets since
Monday, Jan. 3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.