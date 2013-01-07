CES: Roku Rounds Up TWC, Fox and Other Partners

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas -- Time Warner Cable will deliver 300 channels of

live TV through Roku's Internet streaming media devices to subscribers, one of

a cluster of new Roku content partners including Fox's TV Everywhere service,

Dish Network's Blockbuster, PBS, NBCUniversal's Syfy and Vevo.

Roku also has added six consumer-electronics manufacturer

partners for its set-top-on-a-stick device, which bring its streaming media

service to TVs and other CE products.

For Time Warner Cable, the Roku deal represents the first

connected TV deal for its TWC TV service. It's expected to launch this quarter,

available on all Roku 2 players, Roku HD (model 2500R) and Roku LT players as

well as the Roku Streaming Stick. The operator's IPTV service, available to

cable TV and Internet customers inside their home, has been available for Apple

iOS and Android devices and on PCs and Macs.

