CES: Roku Adds TV Partners, Sets 4K Plans

Roku, looking to stay a step ahead of Android TV and other competing platforms, has added Haier America and Insignia (Best Buy’s house CE brand) to a growing group of CE partners that will introduce hi-def TV models that integrate Roku’s operating system and apps platform.

Extending its view beyond HDTVs, Roku has also set plans to support 4K/Ultra HD streaming in future integrated Roku TV models. It has already developed a Roku TV reference design for connected 4K TVs that it will license to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners. Word of the new partners and 4K plans come as the International CES gets underway this week in Las Vegas.

Regarding its newest integrated TV partners, Haier plans to launch its Roku TV models in the third quarter of 2015, starting off Roku TV Series Smart LED TVs in sizes ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches. Haier’s coming 40-inch and 65-inch Roku TV models will also support “Full HD” resolution and an enhanced “Sound Chamber.” Haier also announced that the 3.5 series of Roku Ready TVs will be available in the first quarter of 2015. Those Roku Ready models are non-connected sets that are bundled with Roku Streaming Sticks that support Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) technology.

