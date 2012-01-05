CES: Reports: Dish Poised to Unveil Wireless Broadband Plans, Multiroom DVR
Complete Coverage: CES 2012
Dish Network is planning to launch a broadband satellite service this summer to 8 million people in the U.S. and will debut a three-tuner, multiroom digital video recorder, according to reports that leaked out ahead of the satellite operator's press conference set for next week's Consumer Electronics Show.
A Dish spokesman declined to comment.
In a press advisory last month, Dish said it will announce "new offerings from Dish designed to enhance entertainment throughout the home and on the go" at a Jan. 9 press conference with CEO Joe Clayton at the Venetian Hotel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.