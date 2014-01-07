CES: Record Consumer Electronics Revenues Predicted

Complete Coverage: CES 2014

Revenues for consumer electronics are projected to hit a record of $204 billion in 2014, up 2.4%, according to the latest Consumer Electronics Sales and Forecasts semi-annual report, the Consumer Electronics Association said Tuesday.

Total TV set and display sales are projected at $21.3 billion, up 2% over 2013. More than $1 billion worth of Ultra HD displays are expected to ship in 2014.

But Smartphones are expected to continue to be the sales leader with 152 million units shipped, up from 138 million in 2013. Tablet sales are expected to hit 89.3 million in unit sales, up from 77.4 million in 2013.

The U.S. Consumer Electronics Sales and Forecast is published twice yearly.

“We are at the forefront of a momentous wave of innovation,” said CEA President Gary Shapiro at International CES in Las Vegas. “The incredible growth that emerging product categories such as Ultra HDTV, wearable electronics and 3D printers will experience this year underscores the significant role new technologies play in the total consumer electronics story."