CES: RCA Launches Mobile TV Products

With nearly 70 TV broadcasters now transmitting Mobile Digital TV signals, RCA is launching a new line of portable digital television sets that have the capability of receiving both Mobile DTV and standard digital TV signals. The four new products include 3.5-inch and 7-inch pocket televisions and an innovative automobile tuner for car infotainment systems.

Battery-operated portable TV sets virtually disappeared with the transition to all-digital broadcasting, and the new RCA products are the first to offer consumers an easy way to get either regular or mobile broadcasts transmitted by local TV stations.

"Our new Portable TVs will be the first handheld hybrid television receivers in the U.S. market, and the new Mobile DTV functionality makes it possible for viewers to enjoy their favorite programs as well as local news, weather, and sports wherever they go," said Chris Lee, VP of sales and marketing for Digital Stream, the RCA licensee who is manufacturing and marketing the new products, in a statement. "We are closely monitoring the rollout of Mobile DTV market by market, and we are working with retailers that are interested in bringing these new options to viewers."

RCA is offering two 3.5-inch hybrid portable TVs with a suggested retail price of $109 and $149. The $109 model has a bright LED backlit LCD screen, hybrid ATSC or Mobile DTV reception, AC power or up to 4 hours of playback time on rechargeable AA batteries, a signal strength indicator, closed captioning capability, easel-back stand, English and Spanish display and monopole antenna.

In addition to those features, the $149 model has an ultra-bright LED backlit LCD screen, offers FM radio reception and uses an internal Lithium Polymer battery.

The 7-inch hybrid portable TV has a suggested retail price of $169 and comes with an 800x480 high resolution widescreen LCD screen featuring 500:1 contrast ratio, hybrid ATSC or Mobile DTV reception, AC power or up to 3 hours of playback time on a built-in Lithium Polymer battery that can recharge while plugged in to a wall outlet or auto power source, real-time signal strength indicator, closed captioning capability, easel-back stand, English/Spanish display and 360 degree adjustable antenna.

The company is also launching a pocket mobile DTV car tuner receiver, with a suggested retail price of $119. Smaller than a deck of cards, the receiver hooks up to the car's infotainment systems and is powered by the car charger, offering easy access to hybrid ATSC or Mobile DTV reception.

The new products will be demonstrated this week at the 2011 International CES at RCA's booth.