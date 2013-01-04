CES: RCA to Launch Mobile DTV-Capable Tablet
In a notable breakthrough for broadcasters
hoping to get more devices into the market that are capable of receiving mobile
DTV broadcast signals, RCA will demo the new RCA Mobile TV Tablet at the
International CES conference between Jan. 8-11.
The
device, which is being billed as the electronics industry's first dual-tuner
mobile TV includes a standard over-the-air DTV tuner and a mobile TV tuner that
is compatible with Dyle mobile TV service that has been launched in 35 markets
around the country.
The
RCA Mobile TV Tablet also receives mobile digital TV channels from broadcasters
not affiliated with Dyle.
The
tablet, which has an 8-inch screen, is also a fully functional HD Android table
with Android touchscreen tablet with Wi-Fi, dual cameras, and GPS functionality. It is
expected to hit the market in the spring with a suggested retail price of $299.
"The
addition of both stationary and mobile TV capability in a tablet receiver means
that viewers will never be out of touch with the latest news, weather, sports,
and favorite channels, noted Chris Lee, VP of marketing for Digital Stream in a
statement. "Our new RCA Mobile TV Tablet includes a telescoping antenna to
receive regular digital TV channels when you're not moving, and mobile TV when
life keeps you busy and on the move. Mobile TV from Dyle is ideal for keeping
up with local broadcasts when on-the go."
Other
TV functions built into the device include a strength display, program
information, digital closed captioning, language settings and auto channel
scan.
Technical
specs for the 1.4 pound RCA DMT580D include WiFi 802.11b/g/n connectivity, a
Cortex A5 1GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of on-board
flash memory, front and rear cameras, twin speakers, integrated GPS, and USB, MicroUSB, MicroSD, and
HDMI connectivity. Users can access a wide variety of apps from the Google Play
app store.
RCA
reports that the tablet has a battery life up to four hours when watching
mobile TV broadcasters or up to 10 hours for web browsing.
