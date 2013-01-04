CES: RCA to Launch Mobile DTV-Capable Tablet

Complete Coverage: CES 2013

In a notable breakthrough for broadcasters

hoping to get more devices into the market that are capable of receiving mobile

DTV broadcast signals, RCA will demo the new RCA Mobile TV Tablet at the

International CES conference between Jan. 8-11.

The

device, which is being billed as the electronics industry's first dual-tuner

mobile TV includes a standard over-the-air DTV tuner and a mobile TV tuner that

is compatible with Dyle mobile TV service that has been launched in 35 markets

around the country.

The

RCA Mobile TV Tablet also receives mobile digital TV channels from broadcasters

not affiliated with Dyle.

The

tablet, which has an 8-inch screen, is also a fully functional HD Android table

with Android touchscreen tablet with Wi-Fi, dual cameras, and GPS functionality. It is

expected to hit the market in the spring with a suggested retail price of $299.

"The

addition of both stationary and mobile TV capability in a tablet receiver means

that viewers will never be out of touch with the latest news, weather, sports,

and favorite channels, noted Chris Lee, VP of marketing for Digital Stream in a

statement. "Our new RCA Mobile TV Tablet includes a telescoping antenna to

receive regular digital TV channels when you're not moving, and mobile TV when

life keeps you busy and on the move. Mobile TV from Dyle is ideal for keeping

up with local broadcasts when on-the go."

Other

TV functions built into the device include a strength display, program

information, digital closed captioning, language settings and auto channel

scan.

Technical

specs for the 1.4 pound RCA DMT580D include WiFi 802.11b/g/n connectivity, a

Cortex A5 1GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of on-board

flash memory, front and rear cameras, twin speakers, integrated GPS, and USB, MicroUSB, MicroSD, and

HDMI connectivity. Users can access a wide variety of apps from the Google Play

app store.

RCA

reports that the tablet has a battery life up to four hours when watching

mobile TV broadcasters or up to 10 hours for web browsing.