CES: Post-Newsweek Stations Select Harris for Mobile DTV

Post-Newsweek Stations has selected Harris MPH ATSC Mobile DTV system for the launch of mobile DTV services in Detroit (WDIV-DT) and Orlando, Fla., (WKMG-DT). Post-Newsweek installed both systems within existing Harris transmitters, and plans to roll out Harris MPH systems at its four remaining stations.

"Harris has been a leader in ATSC Mobile DTV technology from the early stages, and all of our stations have Harris broadcast transmission equipment," said Marcus Williams, vice president and chief engineer, Post-Newsweek Stations in a statement. "Our evaluations of their mobile technology, along with our familiarity with Harris transmission systems, made our selection a fairly easy choice."

The Harris MPH system includes the NetVX video networking system, Synchrony mobile networking adapter and Apex M2X exciter. As part of the system, Roundbox supplies a Roundbox Server, which generates service signaling and transmits a rich Electronic Service Guide.