CES: Panasonic Brings FireFox OS to TVs

Panasonic has announced that it will be the first manufacturer to bring Mozilla’s Firefox OS to the television.

The move heats up the platform battle in connected TVs as a time when Google is making a renewed push to re-enter the TV space with Android TV.

LG also highlighted improvements to its WebOS platform on Monday.

Panasonic also announced a number of improved technologies on their 4K TVs. Its new C6 850 series will include wider color gamut that reaches 98% of the DCI standard.

The company also noted that it has joined the newly created UHD Alliance, an industry organization that will push for standards in the UltraHD space.